Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ONEOK by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE:OKE opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

