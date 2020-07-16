Whittier Trust Co. Has $156,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.