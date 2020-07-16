Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $131,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $326.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. On average, analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $141,183. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

