Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,987 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OII opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.32. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

