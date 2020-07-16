Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $28,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 435.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.