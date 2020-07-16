Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,175 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

