Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 100,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 155.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLR shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,224,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

