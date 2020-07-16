Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2,322.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.