Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

