Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

