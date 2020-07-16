Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $13,056,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

