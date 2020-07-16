Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $124,000 in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 483,206 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 113,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

EBSB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.91. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

