Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,999 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $93,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

