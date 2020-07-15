Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,511 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 76,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,193,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 544,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,504,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,255,000 after buying an additional 419,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.97. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.