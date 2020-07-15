Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Shares of CGC opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

