Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

VVV opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.