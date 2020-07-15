Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.27 and last traded at $139.12, with a volume of 31062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

