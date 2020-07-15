BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $129.06, with a volume of 7806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 1.09.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,051,538 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
