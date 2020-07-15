BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $129.06, with a volume of 7806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,051,538 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.