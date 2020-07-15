Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.52 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 8907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.68.
The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,557,000 after buying an additional 276,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.