Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.52 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 8907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.68.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,557,000 after buying an additional 276,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.