LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.53

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.53 and last traded at $183.76, with a volume of 13682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.