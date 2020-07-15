North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Shares Up 17.6%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 44,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

