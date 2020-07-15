Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 17.9% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) shares traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 322,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 174,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

