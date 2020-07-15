Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 17.9% Higher

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) shares traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 322,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 174,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,511 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,511 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc
Lowe’s Companies Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27
Lowe’s Companies Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05
Check Point Software Technologies Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52
Check Point Software Technologies Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report