Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 52-Week High at $278.98

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.98 and last traded at $278.98, with a volume of 102216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,511 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,511 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc
Lowe’s Companies Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27
Lowe’s Companies Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sets New 12-Month High at $130.05
Check Point Software Technologies Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52
Check Point Software Technologies Hits New 1-Year High at $122.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report