Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 52-Week High at $278.98

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.98 and last traded at $278.98, with a volume of 102216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.