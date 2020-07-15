21,500 Shares in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.