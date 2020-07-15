APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $684,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 124,335 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $924.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

