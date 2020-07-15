APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Innospec by 7.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Innospec by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IOSP. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.