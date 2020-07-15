APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.