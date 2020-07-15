55,900 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 462,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $8,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

