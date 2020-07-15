Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $419,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 345,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $614,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.