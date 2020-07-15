APG Asset Management N.V. Has $936,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,088 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after buying an additional 618,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of DISCA opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

