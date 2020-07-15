18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.52. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

