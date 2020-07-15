Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,659. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.