Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading Up 22%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price was up 22% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.61, approximately 445,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 122,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

