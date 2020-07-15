Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 24%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) shot up 24% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 56,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 96,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

