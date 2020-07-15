eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.01

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.01 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 91852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $169,819,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $68,316,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

