Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Knoll worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 107.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 542.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.85. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

