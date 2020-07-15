Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Holdings Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Knoll worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knoll by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Separately, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Knoll stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.85. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.