Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

HTHT stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

