APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.