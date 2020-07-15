Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 502,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.