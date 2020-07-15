APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 166,551 BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. TheStreet cut BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of BB opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

