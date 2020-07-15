DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of DLR opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

