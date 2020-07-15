Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,240.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,637 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

