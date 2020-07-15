SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SITE opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.28.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after buying an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $26,061,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $19,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $13,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after buying an additional 125,334 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

