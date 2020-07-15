Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $613,707.99.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

