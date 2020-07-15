Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker Sells 2,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COST opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.11. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

