Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Peter Anevski Sells 24,940 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,470,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,793,861.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,105,040.00.
Shares of PGNY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.18. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 74.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
