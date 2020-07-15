Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Peter Anevski Sells 24,940 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,470,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,793,861.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,105,040.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.18. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 74.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

