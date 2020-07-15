Del Taco Restaurants’ (TACO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TACO. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $229.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

