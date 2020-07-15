$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $12.96 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $105.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $113.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,680,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 921,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.