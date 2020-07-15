Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RUN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.31.

RUN opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

